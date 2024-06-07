Orbán Viktor wrote on his Facebook profile Participating in the election on Sunday is important not only to strengthen the current government, but also to show clearly to the left that with the stance of the war party, there is only a loss in Hungary.

Europe and America are pro-war today. The Hungarian left wing is funded from abroad, and the dollars are rolled in from there. He who gives the money orders the music. The leaders of the Hungarian left-wing are pro-war, because their owners ordered this.

This election is not only important to stand for peace, but also to make it clear to the left that whatever their owners tell them against the people, against the public opinion, against the Hungarians who want peace, elections cannot be won here.