A Hungarian politician assaulted Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as he was giving a press conference in Brussels.

Marton Dzekicki rushed Orban in the European Parliament hall, but was tackled by security before he could reach the Prime Minister. Orban remained calm during the incident, and afterwards quipped that the “Hungarian is a direct language, and communication can sometimes be rough”. This is not the first time that Dzekicki has assaulted Orban – during an event in Hungary he was throwing coins at the Prime Minister.

During the press conference, Orban presented the fast growing Patriots Group in the European Parliament, whose members are scoring excellent election results in France, Italy, Czechia, Slovakia, Austria… and are now the third largest group in the Parliament.