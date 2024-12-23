Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blamed unchecked migration into Europe as the reason for the major terrorist attack in the German city of Magdeburg, where five were killed and hundreds were injured.

Many people across Western Europe try to deny the connection between mass migration and acts of terrorism. The sad truth is that before the migration crisis, such heinous attacks did not happen in Europe. Now they do, Orban said.

The attacker is a Saudi with a confusing political and ideological background.