Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stressed Friday that the fourth wave of coronavirus is inevitable and called on citizens to get vaccinated.

Orban noted that the Covid-19 vaccine is similar to a life insurance policy and added that he would receive the third dose of the vaccine this weekend.

The fourth wave of the pandemic will soon come to Hungary, says Orban, adding that 59 percent of Hungarians have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far.

Orban called on the population to get vaccinated and warned that the delta variant of the virus was far more aggressive than previous mutations.