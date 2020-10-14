The nexus of economic activity in Europe is moving east, toward Central Europe, said Hungarian Prime Minister viktor Orban during his visit to Slovenia today. Orban and his host, Prime Minister Janez Jansa, opened the new powerline connecting the two countries after decades of stalled work.

It takes trust to connect two countries, especially in a vital resource such as electricity. We work hard to renew trust with out neighbors and after a period in which we were not paying too much attention to each other, we are now two close nations with full trust, allowing us to share our resources, Orban said, adding that this is the biggest investment between the two countries in decades, which will be followed by greater gas and railroad connectivity.

Orban said that the region of Central Europe, where Hungary is growing into a major player, is gaining influence in Europe and is drawing the attention of major geo-political players.