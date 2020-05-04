Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent a letter to the leaders of the parties from the conservative EPP group, demanding that those who insulted Hungary over its declaration of a state of emergency, apologize. Orban specifically called out the recently appointed head of the EPP, Donald Tusk, over his comparisons of Hungary to Nazi Germany, pointing out that the European Commission found that Hungary has done nothing outside of the EU norms in its declaration of a state of emergency linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

PM #Orbán sent a letter to the Presidents of ⁦@EPP⁩ member parties. pic.twitter.com/MdrQu0oz95 — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) May 4, 2020

In recent weeks we have witnessed an unprecedented attack and disinformation campaign against Hungary. A coordinated attack was launched against us with no genuine basis. Me and my country had been attacked unjustly and based on biased ideological propaganda already before but this attack has been the most cruel and cynical one I have ever experienced because it deliberately disregarded that the Government which was targeted was desperately fighting for saving human lives. Our formal political opponents, but more worryingly, some EPP politicians, too, have been actively involved in spreading fake news. Donald Tusk, president of the EPP, went as far as drawing a parallel between the measures taken in Hungary and Carl Schmitt, supporter and ideologue of Nazi Germany, Orban writes in his letter.

He points out that Hungary was absolved by Commissioner Vera Jourova, who is not a political ally of the EPP, but never the less, investigated the allegations against Hungary and found them meritless.

Yet the damage cannot be undone. I am grateful to our true allies, who despite the pressure put on them remained loyal to the truth and stood with us. From those who have engaged themselves in spreading disinformation, whether it was unknowingly or on purpose, I expect an apology on behalf of Hungarians and that they draw the proper conclusions from their actions. We should not let our political opposition to monopolize the principle of rule of law and to degrade the value shared by all of us to a party – political instrument. Soon we should decide whether we are letting ourselves be divided and weakened further or we stand united and continue as the leading conservative driving force in European politics, Orban writes to the EPP leaders.

His Fidesz party has suspended its activities in the EPP, until a decision is reached whether the EPP can continue to go forward united or if it will split into a right wing and a more centrist group.