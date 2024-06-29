Orban Viktor wrote on his Facebook profile

Europe is in crisis. The Christian civilization that defines the framework of our lives is disappearing. The European Union is also in decline. The continent’s global economic weight has decreased significantly and steadily in the past three decades. The European order is evaporating before our eyes – a permanent terror threat, a deteriorating public safety. The ability to assert European interests has declined in international politics as well – confinement and blocking, war in the neighbourhood. All of this has put the European nations in a difficult situation, and on top of that people’s daily living conditions have also become difficult. What European people perceive: instead of peace, order and progress, war, migration and stagnation.

The situation is aggravated by the fact that the Brussels bureaucracy, living in a bubble, has made several wrong political decisions in recent years. Europe is increasingly drifting into a war where the continent can win nothing but easily lose everything. Nevertheless, it is a daily experience that in the case of war, nothing is too expensive for them. The bureaucrats of Brussels want this war, they consider it their own, and they want to defeat Russia. European people’s money is constantly being sent to Ukraine, they have shot European companies in the feet with sanctions, driven inflation and pushed millions of European citizens into living difficulties. Tax increases have spoiled the competitiveness of the continent and they have interfered with Europe’s most important trading partners. The green transition has been misguided. Europe uses more coal today and energy prices are higher than five years ago. European farmers protest against bleeding on a daily basis and Ukrainian agricultural products of dubious quality are being sold on dump trucks without collars.

The expansion of the European Union with the Western Balkan countries is completely stuck – only the heroic struggle of the Hungarian expansion commissioner made some progress. But it remains true that the Union needs new member states and their economic momentum more than ever before. Due to the mismanaged migration policy, illegal migrants are still flowing to Schengen today. In Brussels, on the other hand, instead of taking over the successful practice of countries that stop migration – for example Hungary – they want to punish these countries and force them to let migrants in. It is well known that the population in Africa will grow by 750 million people by 2040. Hungary warns everyone that the fence will still stop African migrants today, but with such rapidly growing numbers, we can only hope for a solution from the economic developments that have resulted in staying in the place in the middle term. Europe should launch a major development program in Africa, but such a plan in Brussels is not even in sight.

The bureaucrats of Brussels are undoubtedly successful in one thing: in weakening nations and in increasing their power. This elite brings back the memory of communists in us. They don’t look out for people’s interests, they force their ideas on people. Their current hit is the idea of toxic green politics and a mixed society. And if European people do not like this, then “woe to European people”.

The fact of the crisis and the escalation of the war situation gave a clear indication long before the European parliamentary elections: change is needed in Europe. This can’t continue like this! The majority of European people thought this and expressed their will in the European elections.

European people have also made it clear that they expect change from the right wing. This was also visible in the election results: instead of the left-wing progression and war party, people voted for the parties promising change with an overwhelming majority. A sovereignist or right-wing party won in 20 of the 27 countries of the European Union, which explicitly campaigned with the promise of change. The left-wing French and Belgian governments failed immediately after the election, the bar is shaking in Berlin, too. The people of Europe have made it clear that they want to end the neighboring war, they want to get rid of the progressive ideological ammo, they want to stop migration and they want to see the European economy on the path of growth.

So far we’re ok. The European people have begun to take back Europe in accordance with expectations. Only that the bureaucrats of Brussels launched a counterattack. The European People’s Party was organized alongside socialists and liberals interested in maintaining the status quo. The European People’s Party collected votes, promising a change in the campaign. However, they claimed to be ambassadors of change in vain, after the elections, they joined the socialists and liberals who were endangering Europe.

The European People’s Party and the other parties of the left-wing parties made a shameful pact and started power-sharing. This is an outright abuse of the authority received from voters. A coalition of war parties bonded again. The only aim of this pro-war pact is to keep the elite of Brussels, which is putting Europe into crisis, in power for at least five more years. It is clearer than day that they want to keep the woman chairman of the committee, who is responsible for the failures so far, in her position. People voted for change, but by betraying the European People’s Party, the Brussels elite frightened them and defended the first attack targeting Brussels’ revenue.

The task of us, the right-wingers, remains to enforce the will of the European voters. Our first attempt was reversed. The remodeling took place this week. Despite the pact that thwarts the will of the voters, we will continue to develop the cooperation between the European right-wing parties. The right-wing parties must create strong European parliamentary fractions and then build cooperation between these representative groups. Two decisive events will take place on Sunday. We should turn our wary eyes on Paris and Vienna. Yesterday they took a big step towards change in America as well. If everything goes according to plan, and God helps us, by the end of the year, the patriots will be in the majority in the entire western world. Let’s go!