During the meeting of the Visegrad Group in Ljubljana, convened by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban said that Europe is fortunate to be led by Jansa. Slovenia, which is exceptionally close to the V4, holds the rotating Presidency of the European Council for the second half of the year.

Orban said that these are difficult times for Europe, and that it is fortunate that Slovenia and Jansa hold the Presidency. Orban discussed the growing division in the EU, and outlined two types of member states – the western ones, highly indebted, low growth countries with unchecked immigration, and the eastern members who have low debt, high growth and control migration. This division, Orban said, has replaced the division between the old and new member states. He likened the constant pressure Hungary faces from the left leaning and liberal EU member states and politicians to a “jihad” over the rule of law.