Hungary has learnt that it doesn’t have to be liked by the tired Brussels elites, said Hungarian Prime MInister Viktor Orban in his state of the nation speech. Orban called for a return to national sovereignty across Europe, as a counter-weight to the concentration of power in Brussels.

In the past we thought that Europe is our future, but now we know that we are Europe’s future, Orban said.

He spoke openly about his differences with the prevailing view among Brussels bureaucrat on a number of issues, including migration. “We have a different approach toward how we build Europe”, he said.

Orban welcomed the growing partnership with Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and other countries. In a call to President Trump’s policies, Orban said that for him, “Hungary comes first”.