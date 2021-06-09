Hungary is fully committed to supporting Albania’s European Union accession at the earliest possible time, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Budapest on Tuesday, after talks with PM Edi Rama, his Albanian counterpart, the V4 news agency reported. Albania is in a de-facto group with Macedonia, as both countries are waiting for years for the green light to open the accession talks.

Hungary supports Albania’s EU membership not only out of sympathy, but also because it would serve Hungary’s interests, Viktor Orban emphasized during a press briefing in English after the talks. Without the perspective of Albania’s membership, the continent’s security cannot be guaranteed, either in terms of politics or economy, he added. PM Orban stressed that he had been working together with his Albanian counterpart for a long time, as Edi Rami has won three consecutive elections.

This is unique in European politics, he pointed out, congratulating his Albanian colleague for his success. The two countries have no significant differences of opinion in any area and, most importantly, Hungary supports Albania’s EU membership, Hungary’s premier said. Commenting on economic relations, Mr Orban stressed that Hungarian retail bank OTP’s presence in Albania represented a flagship in the two countries’ cooperation. Experience shows that once a large investor enters a country, others will follow suit.

Edi Rama thanked Hungary for its support to Albania’s European integration. Hungarians and Albanians are linked by friendship dating back to many years, and cooperation between the two countries needs to be further strengthened, he added. He went on to say that Albania was planning to work with Hungary not only in terms of reinforcing economic links, but also in the fields of education and culture.

