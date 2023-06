Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dismissed the possibility that his country ever goes to war against Russia, or gets sucked into the Ukraine war.

In an interview, Orban said that anyone discussing this possibility is out of his mind. “So long as this Government is in power, Hungary won’t go to war against Russia”, Orban said.

This position, and his decision not to provide arms to Ukraine, has earned Orban even more enmity from the United States.