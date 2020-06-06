Viktor Orban paid a visit to Belaraus, a first for a Hungarian Prime Minister since the independence. From Minsk, Orban called for the lifting of the EU sanctions on Belarus and for expansion of trade and other ties.

We can’t build partnership with sanctions, Orban said during a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

The two leaders agreed to introduce a Wizz Air flight between Minsk and Budapest and exchange students. Lukashenko also opened the prospect for cooperation in development of nuclear energy.