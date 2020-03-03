Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the only leader in Europe ready to take any action to stop the ongoing migrant invasion of Europe, spoke on Thursday of the growing number of migrants on Hungary’s southern border.

Following a routine inspection of Hungary’s border fence with his Slovak counterpart, Peter Pellegrini, Orbán said that Hungarian authorities have started to prepare for an expected increase in the number of organized migrant caravans attempting to enter the country illegally as the weather improves.

During an impromptu press conference, Prime Minister Orbán took the opportunity to express his gratitude for Slovakia’s support, saying: “This is hard work which we would have a hard time doing without help and our allies”.

Orban said depictions of the situation at the Hungarian border in the international media were inaccurate, arguing that 95 percent of newly arrived migrants were military-aged men.

It’s forbidden to say so in Europe, but this is an organized invasion, Orban said.

So far this year, more than 5,000 migrants have attempted to enter Hungary illegally, with many of them showing up in large organized caravans.

The Hungarian Prime Minister insisted that the migrants were backed by organizations claiming to be NGOs operating similarly to people smuggling groups. These organizations had significant financial resources and considerable logistical capabilities, he added.

He also said Hungary’s secret service was monitoring the situation and had a clear view of “how the movement of migrants is being organized”.

In early February, the Hungarian border police managed to push back a group of 71 migrant invaders who managed to push through a vulnerable section of border fencing along the Serbian border.

Last week, “Voice of Europe” reported that Serbian police bused 500 to 700 illegal migrants from Africa and the Middle East back to asylum centers in Serbia after they had amassed at the Hungarian border.

