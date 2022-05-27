Orbán-Le Pen: Even in the age of dangers, we will protect our nations World 27.05.2022 / 13:48 Viktor Orbán met Marine Le Pen in Paris on Friday to discuss threats Europe faces such as the war in Ukraine and its economic consequences. Even in the age of dangers, we will protect our nations!, Orbán wrote on Facebook after the meeting. Viktor OrbanMarine Le Pen Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles World 25.05.2022 Orban: Hungarian government to set up Resistance Fund and Defense Fund World 25.05.2022 Orban calls up new state of emergency, rules by decree anew World 21.04.2022 Orban meets Pope Francis World News Orban: Hungarian government to set up Resistance Fund and Defense Fund Orban calls up new state of emergency, rules by decree anew Orban and Vucic meet to prepare for the coming winter crisis Last Ukrainian fighters in Azovstal surrender to the Russian forces PM Orban receives further congratulations Finland and Sweden submit their applications to join NATO Hundreds of Azov fighters have surrendered, are being evacuated Viktor Orban re-elected to another term as Prime Minister .
Comments are closed for this post.