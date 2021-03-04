“Fidesz has left the European People’s Party Group in the European Parliament. It has refused to accept that the rights of Members of the European Parliament – and thus the rights of Hungarian voters – be restricted by an amendment of the Group’s statutes,” Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, the president of the ruling Fidesz party, wrote.

While we here in Hungary – and other leaders in their own countries – are literally fighting a life-and-death battle against the coronavirus, the EPP is indulging itself in power games within the bubble of bureaucrats in Brussels. This is unacceptable, Viktor Orban wrote at the beginning of his article, the V4 news agency reported.

His opined that his party’s exit from the Group also opened up a new perspective in European politics. “It is widely known that we Hungarians wanted to return the EPP – which is in continuous retreat, jettisoning its political values, as if from a sinking airship – to its former position as Europe’s leading intellectual and political force,” he wrote. Orban wrote they wanted to return the group to being a large, strong, democratic formation of the right, which could bring together centrist, conservative and traditional Christian democratic parties and their voters into a great shared political home. In his view, this opportunity was lost yesterday.

The EPP has finally become an annex of the European left. On the issues of migration, family values and national sovereignty – in other words, the great issues of our age – there is no longer any difference between the EPP and the European left. There is good reason for parties on the European left and their leaders to light bonfires in celebration: they have expanded their numbers with the addition of another party, he wrote.

The president of Fidesz pointed out that “Our task is clear. Now – without the EPP – we must build a European democratic right that offers a home to European citizens who do not want migrants, who do not want multiculturalism, who have not descended into LGBTQ lunacy, who defend Europe’s Christian traditions, who respect the sovereignty of nations, and who see their nations not as part of their past, but as part of their future.” “The time for this has come. Long live the democratic right! Fortes Fortuna adiuvat!” Viktor Orban wrote in conclusion.