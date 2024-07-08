Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues his mission to promote peace in Europe visiting China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping. After assuming the rotating Presidency of the European Union, Orban visited Kiev and Moscow, meeting first with President Zelensky and then with President Vladimir Putin.

President Xi made it clear today that China will continue its efforts to establish peace. We are not alone!, Prime Minister Orban declared from Beijing.

This is his second meeting with President Xi in two months, after Xi’s visit to Hungary as part of his European tour. Orban referred to his trip to Beijing as “Peace Mission no.3”, following the visits to Ukraine and Russia.