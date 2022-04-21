Orban meets Pope Francis World 21.04.2022 / 15:25 Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban is paying Thursday a visit to the Vatican, where he met with Pope Francis. I asked Pope Francis to support our efforts for peace, Orban wrote on Facebook after the meeting. Pope FrancisViktor Orban Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles World 20.04.2022 Orban’s first official visit after the election is Vatican, to meet Pope Francis tomorrow World 04.04.2022 Fidesz won for fourth parliamentary election in a row since 2010 in Hungary World 04.04.2022 Rapid assessment of the preliminary results of the parliamentary election in Hungary World News Orban’s first official visit after the election is Vatican, to meet Pope Francis tomorrow V4: Heads of EU institutions secretive about corruption No need for asset declarations in Cyprus and the Netherlands Brussels, a hotbed of corruption PM Orban: We believe in nation-states and their renaissance throughout Europe “Brussels is wrong to sing from the same song sheet as the Hungarian Left” Zelenskyy: Turkey offered to send a ship to evacuate the wounded from Mariupol Orban expressed his gratitude to the Hungarians and sent a message to Brussels .
Comments are closed for this post.