Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promptly responded to the threat from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, over the sexual education law.

Orban’s office said that the attempts by the European Union to get Hungary to revoke the law will be in vain. “The law will continue to ban the promotion of homosexuality in schools”, the statement added.

Von der Leyen said that Hungary will face legal action from the Commission unless it amends the law immediately.