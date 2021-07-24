Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed not to give up over the law that will prevent spreading pornographic materials in schools without parental consent.

They will blackmail and they will threaten us, they will launch all sorts of procedures, they will postpone transfers, but we can’t give up. The future of our children is at stake, Orban said.

Hungary is facing criticism from left wing and liberal European governments and EU officials over its law. Orban announced that he will put it to a referendum, so that the citizens can decide.