Economy

Government caps prices of the main fruits and vegetables

According to the latest Government order, prices of friuts and vegetables will be frozen for the duration of the month. Tomatoes will be capped at 70 denars per kilogram, cucumbers at 75, onion will be priced at 60 denars (1 EUR) and beans – at 75 denars. Lemons and oranges will be sold at 55 denars...