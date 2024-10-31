Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called US presidential candidate Donald Trump to wish him success in the coming elections.
I just spoke with President Donald Trump and wished him all the best in Tuesday. Just five more days to go, Orban said. The right wing leader is one of Trump’s most outspoken allies in Europe and met Trump during his visit to the United States last month. Recently Orban announced that he has several bottles of champagne ready for Tuesday.
