Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban came out in support of French President Emmanuel Macron, and his attempt to defuse tensions with China. Macron said that the EU should not automatically follow the US foreign policy and should maintain some level of independence.

Macron is not creating enemies, he is looking for potential partners. That approaches the Hungarian position. We Europeans should care about our interests and not the interests of others. We should ask ourselves if the US interests align with the European interests, Orban said.