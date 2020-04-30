Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Hungary is re-opening after successfully ending the first stage of the coronavirus crisis. Shops and public spaces across the country, except for the densely populated Budapest, will re-open, and citizens will be asked to maintain a distance of 1,5 meters and wear masks in closed spaces.

The measures will also remain in force for the elderly, who we respectfully ask to leave their homes only if necessary. The Government is in constant communication with epidemiologists and we are reviewing the measures every two weeks, Orban said.

Negyvenkilencedik nap. A védekezés új szakaszba lép: fokozatosan, szigorú menetrend mellett újraindíthatjuk az életet Magyarországon Negyvenkilencedik nap. A védekezés új szakaszba lép: fokozatosan, szigorú menetrend mellett újraindíthatjuk az életet Magyarországon // Day forty-nine. We are entering a new phase of defense: gradually and under strict rules, we can restart life in Hungary Gepostet von Orbán Viktor am Mittwoch, 29. April 2020

The Prime Minister said that the Hungarian public healthcare system is now well mobilized and prepared to respond if the virus begins to spread quickly, and that no citizen will be left without the appropriate care. “We are hoping for the best but we are prepared for the worst”, he added.