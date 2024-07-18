In the current geopolitical climate, it is crucial for European nations to pivot from pro-war policies towards a pro-peace stance. The ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict underscores the need for diplomacy and dialogue over armed confrontation.

Our aim is to convince European countries that the resolution of this war will not come from continued fighting on the battlefield. Instead, peace can only be achieved through sincere negotiations at the table. By adopting a pro-peace policy, Europe can lead the way in fostering stability and harmony in the region.

He wrote on his Facebook

.