Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country holds the rotating EU Presidency, is visiting Georgia.

Orban welcomed the major electoral victory of the Georgian Dream party, of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, even though the country’s President Salome Zourabichvili insists that the elections were not fair and refuses to acknowledge them.

Orban warned other European Union countries to stop their interference in Georgia and to respect the will of the people there, as a number of EU leaders joined Zourabichvili and also denounced the elections, while expressing support for protests in the capital Tbilisi.