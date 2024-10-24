Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the European Union is trying to topple his Government and to install a puppet regime in Hungary. Prime Minister Orban was speaking at the anniversary of the 1956 revolution against the Soviet regime.

It is unacceptable to Brussels that we have an independent Hungarian policy. They are saying they will get rid of the national Government of Hungary and will form a puppet Government in Brussels. Will we obey the will of the foreigners, or will we resist? I propose that our response is as clear as it was in 1956, Orban said.

Orban warned that it is possible that Ukrainian troops are deployed to Hungary after his Government is removed. “Bureaucrats in Brussels pushed the West into a senseless war which they see as war of the West against Russia. Now they openly want to push the whole of the European Union in the war in Ukraine”.