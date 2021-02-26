We do not believe in a post-national, post-Christian Europe, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview.

The leader of the V4 group of nations insisted that immigrants who are allowed into Hungary need to be aware that they are entering a country based on Judeo-Christian values and need to respect the laws of the land. As for refugee seekers, Orban said that Hungary prefers to help oppressed people in their native countries – and that is why it operates an agency that assists many communities.