Orbán wrote on his Facebook

We made an agreement with NATO Secretary General. We do not have to participate in military operations outside Hungary. We will not send people, weapons and money to war!

PM Orbán & NATO SG Stoltenberg announce after their meeting in Budapest that Hungary will NOT take part in NATO’s plans to provide training to Ukrainian soldiers, and long term financial and military aid to Ukraine.

However, Hungary will not block the alliance from doing so.