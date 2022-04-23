At an official audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican today, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán underscored the importance of the family.

“All of us here in Rome, in the Vatican, and in Budapest,” Orbán said after the audience, “think that the family is the most important community of our times. The last refuge and the safest harbor for man in this modern world is the family. This is why we must mobilize all our efforts to protect and strengthen this most important human community in our modern age, and we can count on the Holy Father in this endeavor.”

Pope Francis received the prime minister today for a 40-minute audience in the Apostolic Library. In addition to speaking about efforts to support the family, Orbán said they talked about working for peace and the plight of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to Hungary.

According to Hungarian news agency Hungary today, after the audience Orbán spoke to reporters about the country’s relief operation of the 640,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. He said, “We are conducting the largest humanitarian operation of all time, for which we are receiving recognition and respect the world over.” He mentioned that Pope Francis “encouraged us not to give up this good habit of ours.”

See more at Life Site