White House officials believe former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed Representative Adam Schiff’s call for President Joe Biden to step aside in the U.S. presidential race and she has told Biden he cannot win the Nov. 5 election, a top White House source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday that he has “serious concerns” about whether Biden can defeat Republican challenger Donald Trump, the first Democrat to come out after the Saturday assassination attempt against the former president. Biden’s campaign had believed that the shooting, in which Trump sustained a wound to the right ear, had tamped down calls for him to step aside in the 2024 race before Schiff’s statement.”Nancy is all over this. She doesn’t miss. Schiff wouldn’t move without her approval,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pelosi is “convinced public sentiment is against POTUS (president of the United States) and he can’t change it,” the source added.

Pelosi, one of the most influential members of Biden’s party and a fixture in Washington for decades, and Schiff, a former chair of the House intelligence committee, both represent California districts in the House. Pelosi’s office and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.Some Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate have called on Biden to step aside in the race amid concerns about his fitness for the job at age 81 and his standing in opinion polls as the election draws nearer.

A Democratic aide said that Pelosi’s main “unofficial” non-governmental job for some 25 years has been to work to ensure that Democrats have a majority in the House, a chamber now narrowly controlled by Republicans. “If your personal mission on the unofficial side is to win the House majority, obviously your calculus would be that this is not a tenable situation,” the aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said of Biden’s candidacy and the drag it could have on Democratic candidates in House races this year.

“If the (opinion poll) numbers are accurate that Biden has cratered so much in the swing districts (with competitive House races) that he can’t conceivably win and he’s falling behind Hillary’s 2016 numbers, you would need a historic level of ticket splitting for … our candidates to have any chance of winning,” the aide added, referring Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who lost to Trump in the 2016 U.S. election.