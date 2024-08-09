SUPPORT INDEPENDENT, FACT-BASED JOURNALISM.

Plane crashes in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, killing all 61 aboard, airline says

A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA

Updated 10:59 PM GMT+2, August 9, 2024

VINHEDO, Brazil (AP) — A passenger plane with 61 people aboard crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all aboard and leaving a smoldering wreck, officials and the airline said.

Officials gave no immediate word on any casualties on the ground at the site of the crash in the city of Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo, but witnesses at the scene said there were no victims among residents of the neighborhood.

The airline VOEPASS said that the ATR 72-500 twin-engine turboprop was headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos with 57 passengers and 4 crew members aboard when it crashed in Vinhedo. A prior statement had said there were 58 passengers.

“The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the site,” VOEPASS said in a statement. “At this time, VOEPASS is prioritizing provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims’ families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident.”

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence as he shared the news.