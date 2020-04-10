Russia is preparing the arrest of billionaire George Soros, Croatian media outlets are reporting.
According to Panopticum.hr, the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who blames Soros for endangering Russian national security and fanning he migrant crisis in Europe, had the security services prepare a case for illegal trading with financial derivatives against the socialism supporting billionaire. The case can be used to arrest Soros if he is within reach, the site reports.
