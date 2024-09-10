A major Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and eight other Russian regions on Tuesday killed a resident of the capital for the first time, after a drone hit a residential apartment building.

Three of Moscow’s airports, the Zhukovsky, Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, were temporarily closed as a result of the attacks. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least 14 drones were shot down in and around Moscow.A 46-year-old woman was killed in the strike on an apartment block around 18 miles from the capital. Twelve people were injured, one of them seriously.

More than half of the 102 apartments in the building on Sportivny Proezd in Ramenskoye were damaged, according to the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov. A second apartment building on Vysokovoltnaya Street was also struck, injuring one person. Forty-three people were placed in temporary accommodation centers, he said.The attack involved at least 144 drones around the country, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the majority of which it said were shot down.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia must continue the “special military operation,” Russia’s term for its wars against Ukraine, to protect itself from similar attacks in the future. He said the strikes had no military targets.

Peskov added that Ukraine’s government “continues to demonstrate its essence. They are enemies.”

The attack marked the first death in the Moscow region from a Ukrainian drone attack since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv seeks to raise the stakes for the Kremlin and drive home the costs of the war to ordinary Russians.

Barred from using Western missiles to strike military targets deep within Russia such as military air bases, Kyiv relies on drones, which are easily intercepted and cause only limited damage, even when they reach their targets.