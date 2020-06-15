The European Commission has today launched a new app that enables those travelling around Europe to plan their trips over Summer 2020.

Re-open EU will provide real-time information on borders, available means of transport and tourism services across member states.

It centralises up-to-date information on travel restrictions, public health and safety measures such as physical distancing, face masks, quarantine requirements and other useful information.

Users will be able to browse country-specific information in 24 languages.

Whether you are planning a holiday or have already booked one, you can check the latest safe travel conditions at your destination.

Re-open EU will also allow people to review the cancellation policy of your holiday if the country or region you are travelling to have Covid-related travel restrictions or quarantine requirements that may make it impossible or difficult to travel there.

Source: www.breakingnews.ie