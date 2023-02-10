Hungarians will continue to give humanitarian help to Ukrainians, but we will still not ship weapons, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated in a video message published on his social media. The Hungarian premier attended a separate meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, together with the prime ministers of Greece, Croatia and Slovenia, the chancellor of Austria, and the presidents of Bulgaria and Cyprus in Brussels, at the EU summit.

Last year, Hungary provided the greatest humanitarian help in the history of the country to Ukraine, the Hungarian premier emphasized. We have received over a million refugees from Ukraine across our borders. Orban said that “Listening to the Ukrainian president, it is obvious that this war will drag on; we cannot expect it to end soon.” “As it drags on, we Hungarians will continue to help the Ukrainians with humanitarian aid, but we will still not supply weapons. The Hungarian interest remains in a ceasefire, peace negotiations and a settlement leading to a lasting peace as soon as possible,” Orban said, emphasizing that “Saving lives requires peace and a ceasefire. We Hungarians remain in the peace camp,” the Hungarian prime minister concluded.