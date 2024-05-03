Ilya Vityuk, a senior official in the SBU intelligence service, was fired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky due to accusations of corruption.

The directive was posted without explanation on the president of Ukraine’s website on Wednesday.

Vityuk oversaw the cybersecurity division of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Prior investigations by Ukrainian media had revealed that Vityuk’s wife had purchased an opulent apartment in the heart of Kiev. Prior to his termination, Vityuk had been put on leave.

Zelensky has committed to fighting corruption and the embezzlement of public funds with all of his might. The achievement of this battle must be demonstrated before his nation can pursue its goals of joining the EU.

One of Europe’s most corrupt nations is thought to be Ukraine. Mykola Solsky, Minister of Agriculture was recently forced to resign after being implicated in a corruption case.