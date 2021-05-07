A recent study has revealed that PolitiFact, a known fact-checking website, is more likely to defend US President Joe Biden than correct any falsehood in his statements. PolitiFact is run by an organisation that enjoys funding from US stock market speculator George Soros.

The research conducted by the NewsBusters website scrutinized Biden’s first 100 days in office. This reveals that PolitiFact only conducted 13 individual fact checks on the president, while checking 106 things that were about Biden, the V4 news agency reported.

In other words, they are more sensitive to someone lying about Biden than Biden lying, NewsBusters editor Tim Graham says.

The survey shows that 8 out of the 13 Biden statements examined contained some kind of falsehood, yet they were never given a “Pants on Fire” rating, which is the “clearly false” category. Out of the 106 fact checks on Biden, 91 (roughly 86 per cent) were given at least a “mostly false” rating, while 24 were given “Pants on Fire” ratings.

Overall, they found that Biden’s PolitiFact page shows that starting from 2007 he was put on the „Truth-O-Meter” 169 times. It turns out that he was on the “True/Mostly True” side 67 times, while he received a “Mostly False” rating 78 times. On the other hand, Donald Trump was fact checked 931 times, of which 692 were found mostly false or worse (74.3 per cent).

PolitiFact.com was set up in 2007 as the project of the Tampa Bay Times newspaper. Its management was taken over by the paper’s publisher, Poynter Institute for Media Studies in 2018. Poynter Institute has ties to George Soros and his Open Society Foundations (OSF).

The OSF website shows that the organisation received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants:

2019: 167 thousand dollars,

2017: 300 thousand dollars,

2016: 25 thousand dollars.

There are some interesting names in the national advisory board of Poynter Institute. For example Christa Scharfenberg, the head of the Soros-affiliated organisation Center for Investigative Reporting. According to OSF’s website, Center for Investigative Reporting received 650 thousand dollars in 2018, and nearly 660 thousand dollars in 2016.