The Spanish Senate, following the decision of Congress, suspended all planned activities for the next seven days. The reason for this decision is to protect against the coronavirus, after the secretary general of Spain’s far-right Vox party, who is a member of Congress, tested positive for the virus, reported “360 degrees”.

The First Vice President of the Senate Cristina Narbona informed today that all scheduled plenary sessions and working body meetings will be postponed, without specifying when they will be rescheduled.

This means that the decision that concerns Macedonia will be delayed, as one of the items in this week’s package of activities was the vote on our country’s NATO accession protocol.