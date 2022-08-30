New problems await us if the EU does not integrate the Western Balkans, says Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjártó.

Europe will experience new strategic problems if it does not succeed in the integration of the countries of the Western Balkans, said Szijjártó.

He said that the Western narrative about the conflict in Ukraine is not the same in countries outside of Europe and North America. The Hungarian minister says that it is a kind of strategic defeat for Europe and points out that it is therefore crucial that Europe achieve peace in its environment as soon as possible. Regarding the EU, he says that the bigger it is, the stronger it is.