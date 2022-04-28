Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, said in Zagreb on Thursday that “for us, it’s no question that we have to pay the price of Russian gas in a manner that ensures its delivery”.

Energy supplies are a matter of national security and its is the government’s duty to guarantee security for the citizens, he said in Zagreb after meeting with Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman.

Hungary has done its homework, Szijjarto said, adding however that unless alternative gas sources and alternative delivery routes were found, Europe would continue to remain largely dependent on Russian gas supplies.

Energy supply is not a philosophical issue but a physical one, he said, adding that independence from Russian energy was impossible without significant investments in infrastructure.

Szijjarto cited the example of the expansion of the Croatian LNG terminal on the island of Krk, noting that the terminal would only be of help to Hungary if Croatia’s gas transit system was upgraded.

Hungary is currently capable of importing up to 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year from Croatia, he said, adding that “no one can expect us to allow the Hungarian people to be made to pay the price of war.”

Source: The Budapest Times