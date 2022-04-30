Most Western European companies importing gas to the EU paid for the Russian natural gas in rubles, in line with the demands of Russia and suppliers, not just Hungary, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reacting to reports that the country was violating the common European position by agreeing to such a transaction.

It is not true that others have rejected this, they are just less open on this issue, Szijjártó said.

Companies importing natural gas from Russia are opening accounts at Gazprombank, which is not subject to sanctions, Szijjártó said during a visit to the Hungarian minority in Slovenia.