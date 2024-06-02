Tens of thousands of Hungarians came out to a large peace march through the capital Budapest yesterday.

Organizers called on the European Union to step away from the cycle of deepening the confrontation with Russia.

We’ve never had so many people turn out for peace. We are the biggest force for peace in Europe. Europe must be stopped from going into self-destructive war. But today, Europe is preparing for war, with daily calls that we make another step toward Hell, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who addressed the rally.