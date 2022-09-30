The creator of the French proposal for the start of EU negotiations with Macedonia, Alexandre Adam, left French diplomacy and moved to the judiciary.
Adam was the creator of the proposal as an advisor for Europe in the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, participated in all negotiations for its preparation, and came to Skopje and Sofia for consultations with the authorities of both countries.
He confirmed his departure via Twitter.
Après 5 années au service du Président, dont 2 comme conseiller Europe, je passe le témoin à @garancepineau et lui souhaite plein succès dans cette mission aussi exigeante que passionnante. 🇫🇷 🇪🇺
— Alexandre Adam (@adam_alec) September 12, 2022
