Hello there. Please present your passports. Additionally, we need to get at least four finger prints. Just let’s snap a photo of you. I’m grateful; have a pleasant stay.From November 10 of this year, the people of around 60 countries, including those in the Western Balkans, will be able to enter the European Union as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, which are all part of the Schengen system.

Then, after multiple delays in implementation, the newly designed entrance and exit system (entrance/Exit System – EES), which was built in November 2017, will begin to operate.

Travellers from nations where entry permits are granted without a visa must apply online for an entry permit and pay a fee of seven euros using a bank transfer card when the second European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is put into effect in the summer of 2019.

All Western Balkan countries have biometric passports that are completely compliant with the EU’s requirements for a visa-free regime, including fingerprint and picture chips.

The standard requirements are still in place: either the passport must be no more than 10 years old, or the travel documents must not expire within three months of the date the traveler intends to return home.