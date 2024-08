Abul Baraa real name Ahmad Armih is the man who radicalized Beran A. He is an Islamist preacher of hate. About a month ago, Beran swore allegiance to the Islamic State and was radicalized via the Internet.

The Berlin preacher until 2020 operated at the Al-Sahaba Mosque in Berlin, which was closed after a police raid in 2018 on suspicion of financing terrorism.