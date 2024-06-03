Three people, including two German citizens, were killed in a serious car accident in Italy’s Tuscany region, the fire brigade confirmed on Sunday.

According to local media reports, the two German tourists were a couple from the southern German city of Augsburg, aged 61 and 68.

Six people, including two children, were injured in the crash, the fire brigade reported.

A spokesman for the fire brigade confirmed that the couple had been traveling at high speed when their car approached a toll station on a motorway near the port city of Livorno. Their car collided with two other vehicles queuing at the toll booth.

One occupant of the other cars was also killed in the collision.

The Germans’ car overturned and crashed into the toll booth.

Images from the scene showed cars lying upside down on the road and the toll station demolished.

Italian media reported that the employee working inside the booth was unharmed.

The exact circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.