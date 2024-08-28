The European Union’s high representative for foreign policy and security, Josep Borrell, will preside over informal meetings of the ministers of defence and foreign affairs tomorrow and the next day in Brussels.First, as reported by the EU press office, Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs, will join the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, where the situation in Ukraine will be the major topic of discussion. along with Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, and will talk about matters of shared concern on the local, regional, and international fronts.

According to information, the meeting of the heads of diplomacy will discuss the situation in the Middle East and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the situation in Venezuela, almost a month after the presidential elections on July 28.

On Friday, a meeting of EU defense ministers will discuss the progress made in providing military support to Ukraine, the funds for its aid obtained from the use of frozen Russian assets and further cooperation with NATO.

The Middle East situation, particularly the risky escalation between Israel and Hezbollah and the difficulties in the Red Sea and Gulf region, including Operation Aspides, will also be discussed by the ministers.

The EU’s role in helping member states become more defense-ready overall will be the subject of the meeting, which will also include participation from UN Under-Secretary Jean-Pierre Lacroix, NATO Assistant Secretary General Angus Lapsley, and Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the European Parliament’s subcommittee on security and defence.