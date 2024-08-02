Former President Trump reacted to the historic prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia, calling the deal a “win for Putin” after the Biden administration facilitated the largest swap in the post-Soviet era.

Trump discussed why he believes the deal appears to be “complex” and how that could signal the negotiation terms were not in America’s best interest on “Mornings with Maria.”

BIDEN CALLS RUSSIA PRISONER SWAP DEAL THAT FREED WSJ’S GERSHKOVICH, WHELAN A ‘FEAT OF DIPLOMACY’

“As usual, it was a win for Putin or any other country that deals with us, but we got somebody back, so I’m never going to be challenging that,” he told Maria Bartiromo after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich returned to the U.S.

“It wouldn’t have happened with us. We would have gotten him back. We wouldn’t have had to pay anything. We wouldn’t have had to let some of the great killers of the world go, because that’s what’s happened, as you know. And the deal is very complex because it just came out. So nobody understands the deal yet, and they make it complex so you can’t understand how bad the deal is for us.”

Bartiromo asked Trump if he was insinuating the U.S. gave more to Russia than just prisoners.

“I have no idea what they did. I just know they announced it’s a very complex deal,” he responded. “That’s usually a way of saying we made a bad deal, and we made it complex and nobody understands it,” Trump said. “So we have to find out, was money involved? Did we pay billions like last time we paid $6 billion in addition to everything else?”The historic exchange also included former Marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, along with legal permanent resident Vladimir Kara-Murza. In exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted his hit man, Vadim Krasikov, be released back to Russia.

Krasikov used the cover name “Vadim Sokolov” and was convicted by a German court for the 2019 assassination of a former Chechen commander near Berlin’s parliamentary building. He was in German custody.