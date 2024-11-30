President-elect Donald Trump consulted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on ways in which the US can help put an end to the war in Ukraine, reports Radio Free Europe.

Hungarian Government sources said that the conversation took place after Trump’s victory in the November 5th elections. Orban, as leader of the country that holds the rotating Presidency of the European Union, met with russian President Vladimir Putin this summer, as part of his wider peace tour. It’s possible that he will visit Ukraine next month, in an attempt to put an end to the war.