Former President Donald Trump has long claimed his events draw the most supporters, and when he saw Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign share visuals from recent rallies depicting large crowds, he falsely claimed they must be AI-generated.

Last week approximately 12,000 people attended Harris’ events in Philadelphia and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, by the campaign’s count. It said 15,000 turned out to support the Democratic presidential nominee in Romulus, Michigan, and Glendale, Arizona. Thousands on the ground witnessed the the crowd sizes at her events and multiple news outlets have confirmed the campaign’s numbers are in line with what they saw.

But in a series of posts on his platform over the weekend, Trump took issue with a specific visual depicting supporters greeting Harris as she stepped off Air Force Two in Michigan. He falsely claimed on Truth Social that “There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.‘d’ it.”